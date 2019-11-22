Kyiv set to create Minsk-type platform for negotiating Crimea's return

A strategy is being elaborated for Crimea's return to Ukraine, Permanent Representative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for Crimea Anton Korynevych said.

"We are elaborating a strategy. It is being done in the working group for reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories, which operates under the presidential legal reform commission," Korynevych said in an interview with the online media outlet LB.ua published on Friday.

"I believe we can retake control of Crimea, and we will do so," he said.

"Ukraine is considering exclusively political and diplomatic methods of returning Crimea and de-occupying Donbas," Korynevych said.

A platform similar to the Minsk or Normandy format should be created "to bring the peninsula back into Ukraine," he said.

More than 110 people have been incarcerated in Crimea for political and similar reasons, and Ukraine has presented their lists for exchange, Korynevych said.

The Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol joined Russia following local referenda held in March 2014. Moscow has said on multiple occasions that the question of Crimea has been closed once and for all.