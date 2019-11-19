Facts

15:34 19.11.2019

Czech Republic condemns Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, annexation of Crimea – PM

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has said that official Prague supports Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also condemns Russian aggression in Donbas and the annexation of Crimea.

"I've come with the clear message that we support Ukraine and its people and do not perceive and condemn Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, as well as the illegal annexation of Crimea. Of course, we support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders," said Babiš at a briefing after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday.

He stressed that he sees no other way to resolve the conflict, except in a peaceful settlement.

In turn, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that since 2008 it is the first visit of Czech dignitaries to Ukraine.

"This visit and our meeting already indicate that we are entering a new level of relations between our countries," Zelensky said.

At the same time, the head of state noted that he considers the position of Prime Minister Babiš "correct, democratic, and European."

"We started with the fact that Crimea and Donbas are Ukraine. This is the Czech position with respect to the citizens of Ukraine and our sovereignty," the president concluded.

As reported, Babiš confirmed the intention of the Czech government to continue humanitarian assistance to victims of the military conflict in Donbas.

