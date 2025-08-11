Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:37 11.08.2025

Trump says he's going to Russia on Fri to see Putin

Trump says he's going to Russia on Fri to see Putin

 U.S. President Donald Trump said he intends to visit Russia on Friday and meet with Vladimir Putin.

"I'm going to Russia on Friday to see Putin. I don't like being up here, talking about how unsafe and how dirty and disgusting this once beautiful capital was," Trump told reporters during a briefing in Washington on Monday.

As reported, last Friday, U.S. President Trump announced that his meeting with Putin would take place on August 15 in Alaska. "The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States, and the President Vladimir Putin, will take place next Friday, August 15, in the Great State of Alaska," he said on the Truth Social network.

