12:47 14.11.2019

Prystaiko: Sondland did not tell me any link between Burisma probe, military aid to Ukraine

Prystaiko: Sondland did not tell me any link between Burisma probe, military aid to Ukraine

Ukraine did not hear from U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland about a link between the delay in military assistance to Ukraine and the investigation into the case of Burisma Holdings, where son of former Vice President Joe Biden Hunter worked.

"Ambassador Sondland did not tell us, and did not tell me exactly, about the relation between the [military] assistance and the investigations. You should ask him. I do not recall any conversation with me as with foreign minister. It was not we, the Ukrainian officials (who were told this)," Prystaiko told the journalists in Kyiv on Thursday.

He said he had no contact with Sondland as an official.

"I have never seen a direct link between investigations and security assistance. Yes, investigations were mentioned, you know, in a presidential conversation. But there was no clear connection between these events," the minister said.

