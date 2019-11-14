Facts

11:09 14.11.2019

Kyiv not planning meeting between Putin and Zelensky – Prystaiko

1 min read
Kyiv not planning meeting between Putin and Zelensky – Prystaiko

Ukraine is not planning a bilateral meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko has said.

"We are not planning a bilateral meeting with Putin. We are planning a Normandy Format summit," he said at a joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Kyiv on Thursday.

As reported, on November 12, 2019, at the fifth meeting of the Astana Club political forum, first Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed conviction that Zelensky and Putin would be able to agree on a settlement of the conflict in Donbas in person and proposed to hold it in Kazakhstan.

"I have now met with Mr. Zelensky and have listened to him. Just yesterday I spoke to Vladimir Putin about how to further tackle this problem. [...] I believe that there is a need for a separate, personal meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine," he said.

"I have already received Zelensky's consent to a one-on-one meeting. I have informed the president of Russia of that. Now let's see what happens next. If they need a neutral platform, I have suggested Kazakhstan," he said.

Tags: #prystaiko #normandy_format
