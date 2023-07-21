Facts

11:15 21.07.2023

President dismisses Prystaiko from posts of Ukraine's ambassador to UK, Ukraine's permanent rep to Intl Maritime Organization – decree

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree dismissing Vadym Prystaiko from two positions. Relevant document No. 442/2023 was published on the presidential website.

According to the text of the decree, Prystaiko is dismissed from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and from the post of Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) concurrently.

