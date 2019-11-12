Decisions of UN top court in Ukraine v. Russia case expected no earlier than 2022

Decisions of the United Nation's International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Ukraine v. Russia case could be expected no earlier than 2022, Deputy Foreign Minister for European Integration, Ukraine's agent in the Ukraine vs Russia case Olena Zerkal has said.

"If we calculate accordingly with the established practice of the court, then in December next year Russia should submit approximately the same number of documents to the court. After that, the court should provide us with the right to study and respond to these documents. Usually it will be from three to four months. If there is such the volume [of documents], it may be up to six months. After our reaction, they will give some time for the reaction of the Russian Federation to our reaction and hearings will be scheduled after that. Indeed, a decision is expected no earlier than 2022, and possibly even the beginning of 2023, "she said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

At the same time, Zerkal said that in this case everything depends on what will be considered a decision – "a decision in the main court case, or a decision that will determine compensation."

The deputy foreign minister called the decision of the UN ICJ that it has jurisdiction over the Ukraine v. Russia case unique because Kyiv "won 5-0 on the field, which has always been the field of the Russians, this is the field of international law, diplomacy."

"That is why I believe that for Ukrainian diplomacy and lawyers this is a great achievement," Zerkal said.

As reported, on November 8, 2019, the UN International Court of Justice ruled that it has jurisdiction over a case on the application and interpretation of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Ukraine v. Russian Federation).