UN International Court of Justice recognizes Ukraine's suit against Russia as one under its jurisdiction

The UN International Court of Justice has ruled that it has jurisdiction over a case on the application and interpretation of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Ukraine v. Russian Federation).

The presiding judge delivered the judgment at the court's hearing in The Hague on Friday.

The court so turned down Russia's preliminary objections against Ukraine's suit concerning the violation by Russia of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.