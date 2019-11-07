Facts

Lutsenko planning to create fund to support Ukrainian books – media

Former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko is planning to create a fund in support for Ukrainian books, the TSN news service (1+1 TV channel) reported on Thursday.

"I am going to organize a fund in support for Ukrainian books. I will read and promote reading as well as help those who write good books," Lutsenko said.

He added that his wife Iryna will do "a small family business" after the resignation from the parliament and medical rehabilitation.

As reported, Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Iryna Lutsenko wrote a statement on the early termination of the deputy's powers for health reasons.

