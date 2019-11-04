President signs bill on activities of judicial self-government bodies into law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a bill on amendments to some laws of Ukraine on the activities of judicial self-government bodies (No.1008), which has been adopted by the parliament on October 16, 2019.

The head of the state returned the document with his signature on November 4, as the Verkhovna Rada reported on its website.

As reported, Ukraine's parliament has adopted in the second reading and in general a bill providing for the reduction of the composition of the Supreme Court from 200 to 100 judges.

The bill also amends the activities of the High Qualification Commission of Judges. In particular, it is specified that the commission is a collegial body.

The Supreme Court of Ukraine had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to veto bill No. 1008 passed by the Ukrainian parliament at second reading, which amends some Ukrainian laws about activities of self-government judicial bodies.