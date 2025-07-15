Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:26 15.07.2025

Court chooses preventive measure as personal bond for Anti-Corruption Action Center head Shabunin until Aug 20

2 min read
Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has chosen a preventive measure in the form of a personal bond for the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Vitaliy Shabunin, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction) said.

"The court has chosen a preventive measure for Vitaliy Shabunin in the form of a personal bond. In short, it has satisfied the prosecutors' motion.... Which was to be proven. And to be expected in Pechersky District Court," Zhelezniak said in his Telegram channel on Tuesday evening.

As the Anti-Corruption Action Center reported in Telegram, the judge of Pechersky District Court of Kyiv, Svitlana Hrechana, granted the prosecution's motion for a preventive measure against head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center's board Shabunin in the form of a personal obligation.

The term is until August 20. Vitaliy was assigned the following duties: to arrive at the summons of an investigator, judge or prosecutor; not to leave the place where he serves, except for performing tasks; to refrain from communicating with employees of the National Criminal Investigation Department, former commander Yushko and representatives of the unit; not to visit the National Criminal Investigation Department building; to surrender his passport for travel abroad.

The motion at the last moment removed the requirement to wear an electronic bracelet.

When choosing a preventive measure, the judge refused to grant the defense's motion. In particular, Hrechana refused to attach interrogation protocols confirming that Shabunin performed a large amount of work during his business trip to the National Criminal Investigation Department. "You can talk a lot about the gaps in the investigation, but here's just one fact. Over the two years of the investigation, the SBI has not been able to question the NACP leadership about Vitaliy's business trip. And it has never questioned Shabunin before declaring suspicion," the center said.

As reported, the SBI suspects the Anti-Corruption Action Center head Shabunin of systematically evading military service and using an Armed Forces vehicle without legal grounds. He was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 409 (evading military service under martial law) and Part 2 of Article 190 (appropriation of another's property by fraud, committed on a large scale) of the Criminal Code.

Tags: #shabunin #court #acac

