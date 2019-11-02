Facts

15:00 02.11.2019

Limitations on movement of persons in area of disengagement in Zolote to be canceled on Nov 3 – JFO

2 min read
Limitations on movement of persons in area of disengagement in Zolote to be canceled on Nov 3 – JFO

On Sunday, November 2, the regime of limitations on the movement of persons in area of disengagement in Zolote will be canceled, Commander of the Sever task force Oleh Mikats has said.

"Starting tomorrow, it will be possible to move around freely here – accordingly, all the necessary measures to be implemented – as for the local population, volunteers, journalists and others," Mikats said during a briefing in Zolote-4 in Luhansk region.

He also told reporters that there has not been a single ceasefire violation in the area for 12 days.

Colonel Oleksandr Borschevsky, Head of the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on ceasefire and stabilization of the demarcation line in Donbas, said that at 12.00 the demining of the territory in the disengagement zone and the dismantling of the fortifications will begin. In the future, it is planned to open a car-pedestrian checkpoint in this area.

According to Borschevsky, the JCCC also monitors the situation with the help of four cameras, the JCCC officers are also on duty around the clock for monitoring, and video is also recorded.

Colonel Dmytro Borodavko, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Strategic Communications Division of Ukraine, also said that there are 86 yards in the security zone in the village of Katerynivka, where 150 local residents live, including seven children. According to him, no one announced their intention to leave the village. Now the police and regional authorities here ensure the timely provision of people with bread, an ambulance is on duty.

Tags: #zolote #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:37 02.11.2019
Finnish FM visits Stanytsia Luhanska – JFO HQ

Finnish FM visits Stanytsia Luhanska – JFO HQ

11:18 02.11.2019
Occupation forces violate ceasefire in JFO area in Donbas 13 times, no casualties – JFO HQ

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in JFO area in Donbas 13 times, no casualties – JFO HQ

11:02 01.11.2019
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 15 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 15 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

10:54 01.11.2019
EU welcomes disengagement of forces, hardware in Zolote, expects active steps from Russia to implement Minsk accords – Mogherini's press secretary

EU welcomes disengagement of forces, hardware in Zolote, expects active steps from Russia to implement Minsk accords – Mogherini's press secretary

11:20 31.10.2019
Additional patrols of Ukrainian police, National Guard arrive in Zolote

Additional patrols of Ukrainian police, National Guard arrive in Zolote

14:22 30.10.2019
NATO welcomes measures on disengagement of forces in Zolote, however reminds of Russia's responsibility for implementation of Minsk accords – Stoltenberg

NATO welcomes measures on disengagement of forces in Zolote, however reminds of Russia's responsibility for implementation of Minsk accords – Stoltenberg

15:19 29.10.2019
JFO confirms reciprocal disengaging forces and weapons near Zolote

JFO confirms reciprocal disengaging forces and weapons near Zolote

12:15 29.10.2019
Ukraine's Foreign Minister announces start of disengagement of forces in Zolote, to be followed by Petrivske

Ukraine's Foreign Minister announces start of disengagement of forces in Zolote, to be followed by Petrivske

10:35 28.10.2019
Zelensky to Zolote residents: We came to make sure that people want disengagement of forces

Zelensky to Zolote residents: We came to make sure that people want disengagement of forces

16:18 24.10.2019
Two workers of Luhanskvoda injured while carrying out repair works

Two workers of Luhanskvoda injured while carrying out repair works

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada creates provisional commission to investigate into blasts at ammunition depots in 2014-2018

NATO decides not to organize meeting of Secretary General with released Ukrainian sailors – media reports

Several concepts of introducing dual citizenship in Ukraine being developed – FM

Meeting of Ukraine-EU Association Committee to intensify relationship dynamics with EU – Deputy PM

Ukrainian foreign ministry summons French ambassador to Ukraine over Macron's statements about 'Ukrainian gangs'

LATEST

Number of visitors of Chornobyl zone grows by 75% in Jan-Oct 2019

SBU blocks supply of dual-use goods to Russia

Rada creates provisional commission to investigate into blasts at ammunition depots in 2014-2018

NATO decides not to organize meeting of Secretary General with released Ukrainian sailors – media reports

Several concepts of introducing dual citizenship in Ukraine being developed – FM

Meeting of Ukraine-EU Association Committee to intensify relationship dynamics with EU – Deputy PM

U.S. calls for justice for families of killed journalists Gongadze, Sheremet

TCG, General Staff not discussing other sections for disengagement in Donbas now – Deputy General Staff Chief

Ukrainian foreign ministry summons French ambassador to Ukraine over Macron's statements about 'Ukrainian gangs'

Ukraine ready to join NATO Mission Iraq

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD