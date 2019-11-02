Limitations on movement of persons in area of disengagement in Zolote to be canceled on Nov 3 – JFO

On Sunday, November 2, the regime of limitations on the movement of persons in area of disengagement in Zolote will be canceled, Commander of the Sever task force Oleh Mikats has said.

"Starting tomorrow, it will be possible to move around freely here – accordingly, all the necessary measures to be implemented – as for the local population, volunteers, journalists and others," Mikats said during a briefing in Zolote-4 in Luhansk region.

He also told reporters that there has not been a single ceasefire violation in the area for 12 days.

Colonel Oleksandr Borschevsky, Head of the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on ceasefire and stabilization of the demarcation line in Donbas, said that at 12.00 the demining of the territory in the disengagement zone and the dismantling of the fortifications will begin. In the future, it is planned to open a car-pedestrian checkpoint in this area.

According to Borschevsky, the JCCC also monitors the situation with the help of four cameras, the JCCC officers are also on duty around the clock for monitoring, and video is also recorded.

Colonel Dmytro Borodavko, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Strategic Communications Division of Ukraine, also said that there are 86 yards in the security zone in the village of Katerynivka, where 150 local residents live, including seven children. According to him, no one announced their intention to leave the village. Now the police and regional authorities here ensure the timely provision of people with bread, an ambulance is on duty.