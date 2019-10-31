Ukraine ready to expedite preparations for joining NATO – Zelensky

Kyiv is ready to expedite preparations for entering NATO and to prove its right to the Membership Action Plan (MAP) with deeds, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"We are ready for closer cooperation with the alliance and for faster preparations for entering NATO, while the possibility of Ukraine's joining the MAP remains on the table. We are ready to prove by way of deeds that Ukraine is worthy of this format of relations with the alliance," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv on Thursday following a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission.