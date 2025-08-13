Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:26 13.08.2025

European Solidarity MP initiates recall of Merezhko from post of Chair of Committee on Foreign Policy

2 min read
European Solidarity MP initiates recall of Merezhko from post of Chair of Committee on Foreign Policy
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

MP from the European Solidarity faction Maria Ionova initiates the recall of Oleksandr Merezhko (Servant of the People) from the post of Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation.

"We are registering a resolution on the recall of Oleksandr Merezhko from the post of Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs. The reason is total unprofessionalism, lack of subjectivity, the actual destruction of the committee, which is more concerned with creating friendship groups with African and Caribbean countries than with activating dialogue with strategic partners," Ionova said on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to her, today at the committee meeting, the MPs from the Servant of the People faction again failed the initiative to hold a joint meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss current challenges in international policy and the peace process, the report of the committee chairman on the implementation of all previous work plans of the committee, as well as the proposal to discuss with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the precedent of allowing the Russian delegation to a conference in Switzerland.

"The work of the committee has long been reduced to a formality. There is no talk of any normal work and efficiency. The determination of the 'Servants' did not go beyond disappointed SMS in the faction chat. The destruction of the subjectivity of the Verkhovna Rada and total unprofessionalism and inefficiency continue. This cannot continue," Ionova said.

Ionova is a member of the committee on foreign policy and interparliamentary cooperation.

Tags: #ionova #european_solidarity #recall #merezhko

