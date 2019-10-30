Facts

14:29 30.10.2019

Ukraine convinced MAP is technical, not political issue; not to submit appeal again – Kuleba

1 min read
Ukraine convinced MAP is technical, not political issue; not to submit appeal again – Kuleba

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba has said that the Ukrainian side will not submit a second application for a NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP), according to him, this is a technical issue, not a political one.

"No applications will be submitted in Kyiv (...). We are convinced that the MAP issue should be a technical rather than a political issue," Kuleba said at a briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Odesa on Wednesday, answering a question whether the application for the MAP will be submitted by Ukraine at the meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Kyiv.

Tags: #kuleba #nato #map
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:22 30.10.2019
NATO welcomes measures on disengagement of forces in Zolote, however reminds of Russia's responsibility for implementation of Minsk accords – Stoltenberg

NATO welcomes measures on disengagement of forces in Zolote, however reminds of Russia's responsibility for implementation of Minsk accords – Stoltenberg

09:56 29.10.2019
NATO Council to pay two-day visit to Ukraine

NATO Council to pay two-day visit to Ukraine

17:05 26.10.2019
Ukraine needs to seek MAP to NATO from allies –Deputy Foreign Minister Bozhok

Ukraine needs to seek MAP to NATO from allies –Deputy Foreign Minister Bozhok

15:09 26.10.2019
Ukrainians from diaspora should be allowed dual citizenship – Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba

Ukrainians from diaspora should be allowed dual citizenship – Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba

14:55 25.10.2019
Kuleba on Ukraine's motion for NATO MAP: Why should we submit smth that has been submitted?

Kuleba on Ukraine's motion for NATO MAP: Why should we submit smth that has been submitted?

11:28 24.10.2019
Ukraine's defense minister to meet with Stoltenberg, defense chiefs of UK, Canada, Lithuania, Poland and US

Ukraine's defense minister to meet with Stoltenberg, defense chiefs of UK, Canada, Lithuania, Poland and US

15:42 15.10.2019
Integrated border management with EU to be next step after visa-free regime – Kuleba

Integrated border management with EU to be next step after visa-free regime – Kuleba

16:08 14.10.2019
Stoltenberg asks NATO countries to provide more assistance to Ukraine

Stoltenberg asks NATO countries to provide more assistance to Ukraine

14:34 14.10.2019
Meeting of NATO working group takes place in Kyiv

Meeting of NATO working group takes place in Kyiv

12:20 11.10.2019
Poroshenko to take part in NATO PA events in London on Oct 12-14

Poroshenko to take part in NATO PA events in London on Oct 12-14

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NATO welcomes measures on disengagement of forces in Zolote, however reminds of Russia's responsibility for implementation of Minsk accords – Stoltenberg

State strategy for safe reintegration of Donbas, Crimea should appear in Ukraine – Zelensky

Ukraine to make every effort to present real circumstances of Italian journalist Rocchelli's death – Avakov

JFO confirms reciprocal disengaging forces and weapons near Zolote

Zelensky recommended Bohdan to attend not his meeting with Trump

LATEST

State strategy for safe reintegration of Donbas, Crimea should appear in Ukraine – Zelensky

British Columbia recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Zelensky signs law depriving MPs of payments in case of absenteeism

Zelensky: Our ambitious goals of economic growth to become reality in near future

Ukraine to make every effort to present real circumstances of Italian journalist Rocchelli's death – Avakov

OSCE envoy confirms resumption of Zolote disengagement process

JFO confirms reciprocal disengaging forces and weapons near Zolote

Ukrainian authorities' reps not going to testify to U.S. Congress in Trump impeachment case – FM

Zelensky recommended Bohdan to attend not his meeting with Trump

President's Office sees no link between Steinmeier formula implementation, captives swap

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD