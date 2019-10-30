Ukraine convinced MAP is technical, not political issue; not to submit appeal again – Kuleba

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba has said that the Ukrainian side will not submit a second application for a NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP), according to him, this is a technical issue, not a political one.

"No applications will be submitted in Kyiv (...). We are convinced that the MAP issue should be a technical rather than a political issue," Kuleba said at a briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Odesa on Wednesday, answering a question whether the application for the MAP will be submitted by Ukraine at the meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Kyiv.