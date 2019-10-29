JFO confirms reciprocal disengaging forces and weapons near Zolote

The press service of the Joint Operation Forces (JFO) has said that the process of reciprocal disengaging forces and weapons on the disengagement site No.2 in the town of Zolote in Luhansk region began.

"The monitors of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine have confirmed disengagement of forces and weapons from the both sides. The process began following maintenance of ceasefire within seven days," reads the report posted by the JFO on Facebook on Tuesday.