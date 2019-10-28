Facts

15:07 28.10.2019

Zelensky appoints Oleksiy Chernyshov as head of Kyiv Regional State Administration instead of Mykhailo Bno-Airiian

1 min read
Zelensky appoints Oleksiy Chernyshov as head of Kyiv Regional State Administration instead of Mykhailo Bno-Airiian

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has fired Mykhailo Bno-Airiian from the post of head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration and appointed Oleksiy Chernyshov to this post.

"Dismiss Bno-Airiian Mykhailo Karenovych from the post of head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration according to the appeal submitted by him," decree No. 776/2019 of October 28 says.

The head of state appointed Oleksiy Mykhailovych Chernyshov to this post by decree No. 777/2019.

Tags: #appointment #appointing #chernyshev #zelensky #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:15 28.10.2019
If Zelensky makes sure his orders are fulfilled, one may speak of preparations for Donbas disengagement, Normandy-format summit - Kremlin

If Zelensky makes sure his orders are fulfilled, one may speak of preparations for Donbas disengagement, Normandy-format summit - Kremlin

10:35 28.10.2019
Zelensky to Zolote residents: We came to make sure that people want disengagement of forces

Zelensky to Zolote residents: We came to make sure that people want disengagement of forces

15:52 26.10.2019
Zelensky replaces head of Luhansk Regional State Administration

Zelensky replaces head of Luhansk Regional State Administration

15:36 26.10.2019
Zelensky communicates with military, local residents in Zolote – press service

Zelensky communicates with military, local residents in Zolote – press service

15:11 25.10.2019
Supreme Court calling on Zelensky to veto law on activities of self-government judicial bodies

Supreme Court calling on Zelensky to veto law on activities of self-government judicial bodies

12:38 23.10.2019
All members of Rada committee on finance, tax and customs policy must take polygraph test - Zelensky

All members of Rada committee on finance, tax and customs policy must take polygraph test - Zelensky

12:13 23.10.2019
Main version of grenade explosion in Kyiv downtown is careless handling of explosive device

Main version of grenade explosion in Kyiv downtown is careless handling of explosive device

11:22 23.10.2019
Ukraine wants to create, export IT products – Zelensky

Ukraine wants to create, export IT products – Zelensky

10:19 23.10.2019
Ukraine interested in continuing work with JICA – Zelensky

Ukraine interested in continuing work with JICA – Zelensky

10:30 21.10.2019
Prices in primary housing market in Kyiv in Q3, 2019 exceed pre-crisis level

Prices in primary housing market in Kyiv in Q3, 2019 exceed pre-crisis level

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ex-NACP head Korchak suspected of inaccurate property declaration

Zelensky replaces head of Luhansk Regional State Administration

Zelensky communicates with military, local residents in Zolote – press service

Ukrainians from diaspora should be allowed dual citizenship – Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba

Ukraine plans to open innovations office in Jerusalem – Foreign Minister

LATEST

Ex-NACP head Korchak suspected of inaccurate property declaration

Deputy head of presidential office announces preparation of large SOE to IPO

SAS starts flying to Ukraine after eight year break

March for legalization of medical cannabis held in center of Kyiv

Ukraine needs to seek MAP to NATO from allies –Deputy Foreign Minister Bozhok

Ukrainians from diaspora should be allowed dual citizenship – Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba

Sushchenko urges journalists to be more careful with topic of political prisoners

Budget for 2020 should include compensation for those who lost housing due to Russian aggression – Holos

Rada profile committee developing new bill on media in Ukraine – Poturayev

Ukraine plans to open innovations office in Jerusalem – Foreign Minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD