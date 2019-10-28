Zelensky appoints Oleksiy Chernyshov as head of Kyiv Regional State Administration instead of Mykhailo Bno-Airiian

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has fired Mykhailo Bno-Airiian from the post of head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration and appointed Oleksiy Chernyshov to this post.

"Dismiss Bno-Airiian Mykhailo Karenovych from the post of head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration according to the appeal submitted by him," decree No. 776/2019 of October 28 says.

The head of state appointed Oleksiy Mykhailovych Chernyshov to this post by decree No. 777/2019.