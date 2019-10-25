Facts

09:17 25.10.2019

Dynamo ties score with Copenhagen in Europa League in Kyiv

FC Dynamo Kyiv has tied the score (1:1) at home with the Danish Copenhagen in the third round of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Already in the second minute the score in the match was opened by the Cypriot forward of the guests Pieros Sotiriou. In the 53rd minute, Dynamo managed to equalize the score thanks to a goal from central defender Artem Shabanov.

In another match of Group I, the Swedish Malmö defeated the Swiss Lugano in their field with a score of 2:1.

After three rounds, Copenhagen and Dynamo lead in the group with five points scored, Malmö scored four points, Lugano - 1 poin

