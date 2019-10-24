Facts

Ukraine's defense minister to meet with Stoltenberg, defense chiefs of UK, Canada, Lithuania, Poland and US

A delegation of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine led by Minister of Defense Andriy Zahorodniuk is on a working visit to the headquarters of NATO.

According to the ministry's Facebook, Zahorodniuk is hold meetings with the counterparts from Great Britain, Canada, Lithuania, Poland and United States in a QUINT format two days long.

The delegation will take part in the NATO sitting between the defense ministries of the states-contributors of NATO's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

The agenda foresees bilateral meetings with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Executive Director of the European Defence Agency, with the heads of the delegations of the states-contributors of the NATO's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

