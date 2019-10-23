Facts

12:13 23.10.2019

Main version of grenade explosion in Kyiv downtown is careless handling of explosive device

Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Andriy Kryschenko has said that the explosion on Pushkinska Street in the center of Kyiv, which killed two men, occurred due to careless handling of a grenade.

"It was found that the dead were familiar with each other, they were talking near the office and then an explosion occurred. There are witnesses, as well as video cameras that confirm that no one approached them and that they had no conflict with anyone," said Kryshchenko live on the page of Kyiv police on Facebook.

According to him, despite the fact that law enforcement officers initially opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 115 (intentional murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the main version of the explosion remains careless handling of a grenade.

"The scene of the incident was examined, in addition, during searches of the place of residence of one of the victims, another fuse from a grenade was discovered and removed," Kryshchenko said.

As reported, on October 22 at about 11 p.m. a message was received at the Shevchenkivske police department about an explosion on Pushkinska Street. As a result of a grenade explosion on the street, two men died and a woman was injured.

Law enforcers have identified the victims of a grenade explosion in the center of Kyiv on Pushkinska Street, Radio Liberty reported.

"One of the victims of the explosion in the center of Kyiv, born in 1966, served in Donbas (since 2014), the other is the security guard of the office building, near which the explosion occurred, born in 1977," said deputy head of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in the capital German Prystupa.

According to the 24 TV channel, the eldest of the dead is Viktor Dehtiarev. While participating in the ATO in Donbas, he was the commander of the Kupol unit with the call sign Sensei. He was a regular visitor to the ProRock pub, near which the explosion occurred.

