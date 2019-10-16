Facts

Rada appoints Servant of the People member as envoy to Constitutional Court

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has resolved that people's deputy should represent the parliament in the Constitutional Court, thus appointed member of the parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People Olha Sovhyria to hold this post.

As a correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine reported, MPs under 244 votes elected Sovhyria as Verkhovna Rada permanent envoy to the Constitutional Court.

According to parliament's resolution, Verkhovna Rada chairman will appoint people's deputy for social work as its permanent envoy to the Constitutional Court for a term lasting as one convocation of the parliament. A total of 239 MPs voted for the respective resolution No. 2265 at its plenary sitting on October 16.

