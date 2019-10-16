Liberated Ukrainian sailors to undergo rehabilitation, treatment in Latvia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes the importance of Latvia's assistance in the rehabilitation of Ukrainian troops and humanitarian aid.

"Assistance in humanitarian issues is extremely important for us. This includes the rehabilitation of our defenders in Latvian medical facilities, humanitarian aid supplies, and recreation for Ukrainian children who lost their parents because of the war in eastern Ukraine," Zelensky said at a joint with President of Latvia Egils Levits meeting with representatives of the media during a visit to Latvia.

Levits, in turn, confirmed that Ukrainian sailors will continue to undergo treatment in Latvia.

The head of the Ukrainian state also thanked the Latvian side for their cooperation in implementing European standards in Ukraine on the basis of an association agreement with the EU, as well as for helping to reform the armed forces in accordance with NATO standards.