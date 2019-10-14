Normandy format meeting may be held in November if Russia confirms proposed date – Prystaiko

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko notes that the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy format countries may be held in November if the Russian side agrees to the dates proposed by the partners.

Prystaiko told journalists in Luxembourg on Monday after the meeting with the ministers of foreign affairs of the EU member states, which was held as part of the meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

"The dates are currently being discussed by the Normandy Four [Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France]. There is an understanding that this could be next month if the Russian side confirms the dates proposed by our partners," the head of the Ukrainian foreign ministry said.