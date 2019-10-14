Facts

17:07 14.10.2019

Normandy format meeting may be held in November if Russia confirms proposed date – Prystaiko

1 min read
Normandy format meeting may be held in November if Russia confirms proposed date – Prystaiko

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko notes that the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy format countries may be held in November if the Russian side agrees to the dates proposed by the partners.

Prystaiko told journalists in Luxembourg on Monday after the meeting with the ministers of foreign affairs of the EU member states, which was held as part of the meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

"The dates are currently being discussed by the Normandy Four [Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France]. There is an understanding that this could be next month if the Russian side confirms the dates proposed by our partners," the head of the Ukrainian foreign ministry said.

Tags: #prystaiko #normandy_format
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:16 14.10.2019
Prystaiko invites Lajcak to visit Stanytsia Luhanska together

Prystaiko invites Lajcak to visit Stanytsia Luhanska together

14:14 12.10.2019
Prisoner exchange with Russia reaches decisive stage – Ukrainian foreign minister

Prisoner exchange with Russia reaches decisive stage – Ukrainian foreign minister

17:17 10.10.2019
Zelensky intends to discuss review of rules for implementation of Minsk Agreements at Normandy summit

Zelensky intends to discuss review of rules for implementation of Minsk Agreements at Normandy summit

16:26 10.10.2019
Normandy format won't happen without disengagement in Donbas - Zelensky

Normandy format won't happen without disengagement in Donbas - Zelensky

12:47 10.10.2019
Zelensky says wants to discuss status for Donbas, amnesty, Crimea in Normandy format

Zelensky says wants to discuss status for Donbas, amnesty, Crimea in Normandy format

12:19 10.10.2019
Zelensky: Donbas peacekeeping mission to be discussed in Normandy Format

Zelensky: Donbas peacekeeping mission to be discussed in Normandy Format

15:19 09.10.2019
Normandy-format leaders to decide on summit if Donbas disengagement fails - Peskov

Normandy-format leaders to decide on summit if Donbas disengagement fails - Peskov

13:11 07.10.2019
Ongoing attacks prevent Donbas disengagement from happening - Prystaiko

Ongoing attacks prevent Donbas disengagement from happening - Prystaiko

12:48 07.10.2019
Date for holding Normandy four summit not known yet – Prystaiko

Date for holding Normandy four summit not known yet – Prystaiko

14:58 04.10.2019
Zelensky on Normandy format meeting: We're waiting for the date

Zelensky on Normandy format meeting: We're waiting for the date

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Stoltenberg asks NATO countries to provide more assistance to Ukraine

Yelchenko may become new Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. – media

Zhevaho strongly denies any allegations of wrongdoing

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protesting against meeting between Russian lawmakers elected in Crimea, Erdogan

Zelensky to visit Donetsk region on Monday

LATEST

Stoltenberg asks NATO countries to provide more assistance to Ukraine

U.S. diplomats wish Ukrainians peaceful and safe Defender of Ukraine Day

U.S. destroyer enters Black Sea

Meeting of NATO working group takes place in Kyiv

Yelchenko may become new Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. – media

Arakhamia: I will hand over info about paid out participants of "against surrender" rally to SBU

Mogherini: Meeting between Ukrainian foreign minister, his EU colleagues good opportunity to hear about plans of new leadership for the country

Donbas disengagement possible after OSCE SMM confirms 7 consecutive days of truce - Kyiv

Zhevaho strongly denies any allegations of wrongdoing

No casualties reported amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD