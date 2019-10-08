Prosecutor General of Ukraine Riaboshapka appoints SBU ex-first deputy chief Trepak to be his deputy

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka has signed an order to appoint Viktor Trepak as deputy prosecutor general, a PGO press service reported.

Trepak was working at the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). He took part in the arrest of former head of Lviv Administrative Court of Appeals Ihor Zvarych in 2008, and the arrest in 2008 of former head of the directed surveillance department of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine Oleksiy Pukach, who had been convicted of the murder of Gongadze.

Through 2015-2016, Trepak held the post of SBU first deputy chief and chief of the General Directorate for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime of the SBU Central Administration.

In the period after the Revolution of Dignity, Trepak was known for participating in the investigation into the case of "diamond prosecutors" and transferring of the documents on the so-called "black bookkeeping" of the Party of Regions to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in May 2016.