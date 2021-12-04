Facts

Poroshenko may face suspicion on coal trade with ORDLO in near future - Trepak

Former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine, lawyer Viktor Trepak says that in the near future the Prosecutor General's Office may bring suspicion to fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in the case of coal supplies from ORDLO as part of the investigation into the case of Viktor Medvedchuk.

"According to my information, in the near future, former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko may be presented with a new suspicion in the case related to the coal trade with the Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine during his presidency and in which Viktor Medvedchuk and ex-Minister of Energy Volodymyr Demchyshyn are involved," Trepak wrote on Facebook.

According to him, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova is going on a "ten-day business trip", it is then that suspicion can be signed by one of the acting heads of the Prosecutor General's Office," if a political decision has already been made at Bankova."

"The draft of such a suspicion prepared by the Prosecutor General's Office is being studied at the President's Office. It is being decided how expedient the realization of such a suspicion is now and how it will affect the electoral mood of society. It is obvious that this move by the authorities will informationally interrupt the topics of public discussion that are painful for it," Trepak said.

As it was reported in October, MP of the parliamentary faction Opposition Platform - For Life Viktor Medvedchuk was charged with high treason and aiding the activities of a terrorist organization in connection with his involvement in the illegal supply of coal from the occupied territory.

Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation, together with employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, have accurately established his involvement in the implementation of a criminal scheme for the supply of coal products from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. "The period covered by these acts is the end of 2014 - the beginning of 2015. The sums spent by state-owned Ukrainian enterprises amount to more than UAH 200 million," Venediktova said.

Head of the SBI Ivan Bakanov at a briefing in Kyiv also said that as part of the investigation of the case on suspicion of Medvedchuk, the involvement of Petro Poroshenko and the ex-head of the National Bank of Ukraine Valeria Hontareva will be investigated.

"Poroshenko categorically rejects the accusations from the authorities and considers them a classic example of fabricated, politically motivated cases and black PR against political opponents," the European Solidarity party said, whose leader is the fifth president of Ukraine.

