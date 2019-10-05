Khmelytsky Regional Council makes appeal on inadmissibility of implementation of Steinmeier formula

KYIV. Oct 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Khmelnitsky Regional Council at a plenary meeting of the extraordinary session on Saturday adopted an appeal on the inadmissibility of adopting the Steinmeier formula to resolve the situation in Donbas.

"We, the deputies of the Khmelnytsky Regional Council, on behalf of our voters, are categorically against the implementation of the so-called Steinmeier formula, according to which, pursuant to the Minsk agreements, the special status of Donbas is implemented," the regional council wrote on its website.

The deputies also demand: "Under no circumstances should they be allowed to grant special status to the occupied territories either by the so-called Steinmeier form or by amending the legislation of Ukraine."

In addition, the Khmelnytsky Regional Council considers it unacceptable to withdraw the forces and means of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the contact line in Donbas.

Some 44 deputies voted for the appeal. There are 84 deputies in total in the regional council.