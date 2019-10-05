Korniyenko: We want to open doors for new people in local elections

The Servant of the People Party in local elections will contribute to the renewal of the political class at the local level, said First Deputy Head of the faction Oleksandr Korniyenko.

"We want to try to scale the success of the Servant of the People in the local elections in the spring. First of all success consisted in the fact that we were able to bring completely new people to the Verkhovna Rada," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax- Ukraine.

"We want to do something similar in the local elections - to open doors and social elevators to new people as much as possible, including by increasing the prestige of being a local deputy, increasing the prestige of being a headman," he explained.

According to the politician, the party is currently discussing an approach to forming lists of candidates for the Servant of the People Party in local elections.

Korniyenko also noted that through the elections, which will be the next stage after the enlargement of the communities, "it is necessary to bring an updated political class at the local level."