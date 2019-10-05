Ukraine, Belarus sign documents on regional cooperation, interaction in science and education

A number of bilateral documents were signed in the framework of the Second Forum of the Regions of Ukraine and Belarus in the presence of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei signed the Interagency Plan of Consultations, the presidential press service reported.

First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Yuriy Poliukhovych and Chairman of the State Committee on Science and Technology of Belarus Alexander Shumilin signed the Executive Program of Scientific, Technical and Innovative Cooperation.

In addition, a number of cooperation agreements were signed between the individual regions of Ukraine and Belarus. In particular, the documents on cooperation between the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration and the Gomel Regional Executive Committee of Belarus, between the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration and the Mogilev Regional Executive Committee of Belarus, between the Kharkiv Regional State Administration and the Mogilev Regional Executive Committee of Belarus were approved.

Also the documents were signed between the Volyn Regional State Administration and the Grodno Regional Executive Committee of Belarus, between the Volyn Regional State Administration and the Brest Regional Executive Committee of Belarus, between the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration and the Brest Regional Executive Committee of Belarus, between the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration and the Minsk Regional Executive Committee of Belarus, between the Odesa Regional State Administration and the Vitebsk Regional Executive Committee of Belarus, between the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration and the Vitebsk Regional Executive Committee of Belarus, between the Cherkasy Regional State Administration and the Vitebsk Regional Executive Committee of Belarus.