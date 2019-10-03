Facts

16:22 03.10.2019

Security Service questions owner of NewsOne, 112.Ukraine TV channels on terrorism counts

2 min read
Security Service questions owner of NewsOne, 112.Ukraine TV channels on terrorism counts

Taras Kozak, a Ukrainian parliamentarian of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction and the owner of the Ukrainian TV channels 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, and ZIK, said the Ukrainian Security Service has questioned him on three criminal counts.

"I was questioned on three counts today. One count of terrorism, another financing of terrorism and yet another of legalization of criminal proceeds. This was news to me today," Kozak said on the 112.Ukraine television channel.

Kozak said his questioning lasted 30-40 minutes. He said he was sure security services would question him again.

"They asked me about the TV bridge [a once planned and then cancelled TV linkup between Ukraine and Russia], they asked me various questions. We answered, everything is okay. I'd like to say the authorities are not ending this.

It was announced on July 12 that a TV linkup was planned between NewsOne and the Russian TV channel Rossiya 1 (VGTRK), which is banned in Ukraine. NewsOne said later the linkup was cancelled "because of direct threats of physical reprisals leveled at the channel, journalists, and their families."

Larysa Sarhan, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian prosecutor general, said that, while conducting a criminal inquiry into treason, preparations for obstructing legitimate activities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other security agencies in a special period, and the financing of terrorism, the Ukrainian Security Service discovered an attempt to assist a foreign state in conducting subversive activities against Ukraine.

The pretrial investigation has been assigned to investigators from the Security Service's main investigative department tasked with questioning Kozak and NewsOne's general producer, Vasyl Holovanov, and with conducting other essential investigative procedures.

Tags: #112_ukraine_tv #kozak #newsone
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:24 15.07.2019
TV channel 112 Ukraine advised against screening Oliver Stone's documentary

TV channel 112 Ukraine advised against screening Oliver Stone's documentary

12:53 13.07.2019
Unknown person fires grenade launcher at TV channel's building in Kyiv, no one hurt

Unknown person fires grenade launcher at TV channel's building in Kyiv, no one hurt

18:12 12.07.2019
Ukraine's Kozak-2M1 military armored vehicle passes state tests

Ukraine's Kozak-2M1 military armored vehicle passes state tests

12:03 12.07.2019
TV channels 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK bought by front man, impossible to establish link with Medvedchuk – NCTRB deputy head

TV channels 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK bought by front man, impossible to establish link with Medvedchuk – NCTRB deputy head

18:04 10.07.2019
Ukrainian-Russian TV linkup to be held on Russian TV – NewsOne owner

Ukrainian-Russian TV linkup to be held on Russian TV – NewsOne owner

18:55 08.07.2019
SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

15:35 08.07.2019
PGO opens case on preparations by NewsOne TV to conduct TV link-up with Russia

PGO opens case on preparations by NewsOne TV to conduct TV link-up with Russia

14:18 08.07.2019
VGTRK says no reason to cancel TV link with Ukrainian channel

VGTRK says no reason to cancel TV link with Ukrainian channel

13:34 08.07.2019
Ukrainian TV channel NewsOne cancels TV linkup with Russia due to threats

Ukrainian TV channel NewsOne cancels TV linkup with Russia due to threats

11:34 08.07.2019
Parubiy urges SBU to react to NewsOne plans to hold tele-bridge with Russia 24 channel, deprive it of license

Parubiy urges SBU to react to NewsOne plans to hold tele-bridge with Russia 24 channel, deprive it of license

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky says manual control in courts must be eliminated, confidence in them must be restored

Ex-deputy secretary of NSDC Danilov appointed its secretary – decree

Council of Europe concerned by Draft Law on Ukraine's Judicial Governance

Investigation involving company where son of U.S. Vice President Biden worked halted because of fear of Washington – ex-PGO chief Shokin

Scandal due to conversation of Trump, Zelensky won't prevent U.S. from providing assistance to Ukraine – Pompeo

LATEST

Court permits PGO to receive documents from NSDC on issuance of passports of foreign states to residents of western Ukraine, Russia-occupied Donbas

Zelensky says manual control in courts must be eliminated, confidence in them must be restored

Ex-deputy secretary of NSDC Danilov appointed its secretary – decree

NABU, SAPO serve notice of suspicion to ex-MP Ischenko charged with causing UAH 20 mln loss to Ukrzaliznytsia's branch

Security advisor to Pence present during phone conversation between Trump, Zelensky – media

Council of Europe concerned by Draft Law on Ukraine's Judicial Governance

Investigation involving company where son of U.S. Vice President Biden worked halted because of fear of Washington – ex-PGO chief Shokin

Electronic document exchange system between state agencies launched – Dubilet

Scandal due to conversation of Trump, Zelensky won't prevent U.S. from providing assistance to Ukraine – Pompeo

PGO preparing suspicion for Poroshenko, some MPs – source

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD