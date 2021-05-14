MP Kozak undergoing treatment in Belarus – Medvedchuk

MP of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Taras Kozak is currently undergoing treatment in Belarus, his colleague in the faction Viktor Medvedchuk has said.

"I know where MP Taras Kozak is – he is being treated in Belarus," Medvedchuk told reporters on Thursday evening after a hearing at Pechersky District Court of Kyiv, which imposed house arrest on him.

When asked if Kozak plans to come to Ukraine, Medvedchuk said "you will ask him and he will answer you."

The MP also said that he had contacted Kozak after the suspicions were announced to him, and said that his reaction to this was "outrageous." "This is my friend, this is a member of the political council of our party, of course we talked," Medvedchuk said.

As reported, on May 11, MPs of Ukraine of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak were notified on suspicion of high treason and attempted plunder of national resources in the Russia-occupied Crimea. According to Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, the suspicion concerns three episodes of illegal activity and cooperation with the aggressor country.

The court chose Medvedchuk a preventive measure in the form of house arrest until July 9, 2021.