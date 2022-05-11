Facts

13:59 11.05.2022

Court seizes movable, immovable property of relatives of Medvedchuk, Kozak – SBI

The court has seized the movable and immovable property of the relatives of MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has reported.

"The Lychakiv District Court of Lviv granted the request of the SBI investigators to seize movable and immovable property belonging to enterprises of relatives of MPs from the Opposition Platform for Life. The charter capital of these six enterprises is more than UAH 80 million," the SBI reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the SBI, the relatives of Medvedchuk and Kozak are the subjects of criminal proceedings on suspicion of abuse of power and violation of the rules for the protection or use of subsoil and laundering proceeds from crime.

"According to the court order, the seizure with a ban on the right to alienate and dispose of property was imposed, in particular, on three land plots, 11 nonresidential buildings and premises, among them is a room with an area of almost 300 square meters in the center of Lviv. 126 cars were also seized, including passenger cars, KRAZ and KAMAZ trucks," the bureau said in the statement.

In the future, the SBI will initiate the transfer of the seized property to the National Asset Management Agency.

The SBI recalled that earlier, employees of the regional department of the SBI in Lviv conducted searches at almost 30 property objects of Medvedchuk and Kozak, and the court seized the corporate rights and accounts of enterprises.

