SBI transfers arrested cars of Medvedchuk's and Kozak's relatives worth over $1 mln to AFU

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) handed 17 vehicles from the assets of relatives of Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The employees of the SBI donated 17 cars seized from the relatives of Medvedchuk and Kozak to the needs of one of the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 12 trucks, a truck crane, a minibus, a van and two SUVs. Their cost is $ 1.1 million," the SBI website reported on Monday.

These vehicles "belonged to an enterprise of the relatives of Medvedchuk and Kozak, who were involved in financing Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. They are also the subjects of criminal proceedings regarding illegal sand mining at two quarries in Lviv region, in which the cars were seized in April 2022."

"The State Bureau of Investigation ensured that the vehicles got into the Armed Forces of Ukraine and helped our defenders in the fight against the enemy," the report says.