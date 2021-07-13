Court seizes assets of wanted MP Kozak

Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has seized assets of MP Taras Kozak (Opposition Platform - For Life faction) wanted for aiding treason and plundering the national resources.

"Pechersky District Court of Kyiv, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office [PGO], decided to seize Kozak's movable and immovable property," the PGO press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak (Opposition Platform - For Life faction) on May 11 were notified of suspicion of high treason and attempted plunder of national resources in the Russia-occupied Crimea. According to Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, the suspicion concerns three episodes of illegal activity and cooperation with the aggressor country.

According to the investigation, in 2015, Medvedchuk conspired with an official of the Russian government to extract minerals on the Black Sea shelf (the sea economic zone of Ukraine, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation).

Another episode of criminal proceedings concerns the transfer of information containing state secrets to Russian security services.

The third episode of illegal activity relates to anti-Ukrainian subversive activities, in particular, devising the anti-Ukrainian Luch project.

On May 12, Medvedchuk arrived at the Prosecutor General's Office, got acquainted with a copy of the suspicion presented to him and said that he did not intend to hide from the investigation, and the suspicions were politically motivated.

Kozak, according to law enforcement agencies, is in the Russian Federation. At the same time, according to Medvedchuk, Kozak is staying on the territory of Belarus, where he is undergoing treatment.

Kozak has been put on the wanted list, there is a court decision on his arrest to choose a preventive measure.

The court chose a preventive measure for Medvedchuk in the form of house arrest.