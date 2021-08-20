Facts

18:42 20.08.2021

Investigation against Medvedchuk, Kozak completed, materials handed over to defense

5 min read
Investigation against Medvedchuk, Kozak completed, materials handed over to defense

The investigation into the high-profile case on suspicion of two MPs of high treason and looting of national values ​​has been completed, the materials of the production are open to the defense, according to the statement of Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova, published on the website of the Prosecutor General's Office on Friday.

At the same time, the names of the MPs were not said, but from the essence and details of the suspicion it follows that it is about MPs of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk, who is currently under house arrest, and Taras Kozak, who is wanted.

"Today the materials will be released to the MP, who is under house arrest. The materials concerning another suspected MP have been allocated to a separate proceeding in connection with his search, although the main investigative actions against him have also been completed [...] After reviewing them with all the evidence accumulated by the prosecutors and investigators, the case will go to court," Venediktova said.

According to her, the Prosecutor General's Office is ready for accusations of persecuting the opposition, information attacks and obstruction of work, but she said that the evidence has been collected "and we are ready to go to court with them."

"Two MPs of Ukraine are suspected of involvement in grave crimes. The people's representatives who swore allegiance to Ukraine and pledged to defend its sovereignty and independence are reasonably suspected of treason and assisting the aggressor in one of the most difficult times of our history," the Prosecutor General said.

Venediktova also reported that the investigation had evidence that the suspects had handed over to the occupation authorities the material and documentary base for the development of the Hlyboka field, which is located in the Prykerchensky shelf of the Black Sea in the exclusive (maritime) economic zone of Ukraine. "Without the help of these MPs, it would take years and huge resources of the Russian Federation to develop a site with prospective reserves of more than UAH 38 billion," she said.

In addition, according to the investigation, the MPs of Ukraine, acting in accordance with the instructions of the representatives of the Russian Federation authorities, collected information about the locations of the military formations of Ukraine and their combat training, and also assisted in involving citizens of Ukraine to the implementation of measures to destabilize political situation in the state, the Prosecutor General said.

"In fact, they provided assistance to a foreign country in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine. This is nothing more than high treason," Venetiktova said.

According to her, it concerns the transfer of confidential information on one of the military units of the Ukrainian army, as well as active participation in the development of the so-called Luch Project, aimed at the systemic promotion and lobbying of political, geo-economic and other interests of the Russian Federation, beneficial changes in the domestic and foreign policy of Ukraine.

"We will have to take a serious procedural battle. But [...] we are confident in our position and will demonstrate the work of prosecutors and investigators in the European competitive process. I would also like to say that we do not stop there. We provide procedural guidance in a number of other criminal proceedings for crimes to the detriment of sovereignty, territorial integrity, defense and economic security of Ukraine, in which both former and current MPs of Ukraine can be involved," Venediktova said.

As reported, on May 11, Medvedchuk and Kozak were notified of suspicion of treason and attempted plunder of national resources in the Russian-occupied Crimea. According to Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, the suspicion concerns three episodes of illegal activity and cooperation with the aggressor country. According to the investigation, in 2015, Medvedchuk entered into a preliminary conspiracy with an official of the Russian government to extract minerals on the shelf of the Black Sea (the sea economic zone of Ukraine, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation). Another episode of criminal proceedings concerns the transfer of information containing state secrets to the special services of the Russian Federation. The third episode of illegal activity is subversive activities against Ukraine, in particular, in context of the development of the anti-Ukrainian project "Luch".

On May 12, Medvedchuk arrived at the Office of the Prosecutor General, got familiar with a copy of the suspicion presented to him and said that he did not intend to hide from the investigation, and the suspicions were politically motivated. The court chose a measure of restraint for him in form of house arrest, the court of appeal upheld it.

Kozak, according to law enforcement agencies, is in the Russian Federation. At the same time, according to Medvedchuk, Kozak is on the territory of Belarus, where he undergoes treatment. Kozak has been put on the wanted list, there is a court decision on his arrest for choosing a measure of restraint.

Tags: #medvedchuk #kozak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:01 30.07.2021
Court of Appeal upholds Medvedchuk's house arrest

Court of Appeal upholds Medvedchuk's house arrest

17:53 28.07.2021
Suspicions against Medvedchuk based on evidence collected by unauthorized body – lawyers

Suspicions against Medvedchuk based on evidence collected by unauthorized body – lawyers

13:24 21.07.2021
More than half of Ukrainians believe trial involving Medvechuk case to be protracted, without real decision – poll

More than half of Ukrainians believe trial involving Medvechuk case to be protracted, without real decision – poll

15:29 15.07.2021
Medvedchuk appeals court decision to prolong his house arrest

Medvedchuk appeals court decision to prolong his house arrest

17:36 13.07.2021
Court seizes assets of wanted MP Kozak

Court seizes assets of wanted MP Kozak

16:31 10.07.2021
Danilov denies info about weakening sanctions against Medvedchuk, purchase of fuel station network related to MP by commercial structure

Danilov denies info about weakening sanctions against Medvedchuk, purchase of fuel station network related to MP by commercial structure

09:21 09.07.2021
Medvedchuk's round-the-clock house arrest extended until Sept 7 – media

Medvedchuk's round-the-clock house arrest extended until Sept 7 – media

11:31 24.06.2021
SBU confirms investigation in Medvedchuk, Kozak case

SBU confirms investigation in Medvedchuk, Kozak case

12:55 11.06.2021
Court rules to recover about UAH 300,000 more from Medvedchuk in case on banning 'Vasyl Stus Case' book

Court rules to recover about UAH 300,000 more from Medvedchuk in case on banning 'Vasyl Stus Case' book

17:52 21.05.2021
Court of Appeal upholds house arrest for Medvedchuk

Court of Appeal upholds house arrest for Medvedchuk

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to spend UAH 200 bln on missile weapon development until 2031 – Danilov

Putin asks Merkel to influence Ukraine toward peaceful settlement in Donbas in accordance with Minsk Agreements

NSDC instructs to return Cherkasygaz to state ownership – Danilov

Klitschko says he was invited to NSDC meeting, but he can't attend due to trip to Chernihiv region

EC decision on mutual recognition of COVID certificates of Ukraine, EU comes into force

LATEST

Ukraine to spend UAH 200 bln on missile weapon development until 2031 – Danilov

Putin asks Merkel to influence Ukraine toward peaceful settlement in Donbas in accordance with Minsk Agreements

NSDC instructs to return Cherkasygaz to state ownership – Danilov

Some 150 flags of Ukraine to be installed on August 23 at Russian Embassy as symbol of Ukrainians who died from Russian aggression

Klitschko says he was invited to NSDC meeting, but he can't attend due to trip to Chernihiv region

EC decision on mutual recognition of COVID certificates of Ukraine, EU comes into force

Ukrainian MFA launches online marathon for 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence

Cabinet proposes NSDC to impose sanctions against 70 individuals involved in unlawful persecution of citizens in Crimea

Zelensky considers corruption cannot be main reason for refusal to affiliate Ukraine with NATO

Zelensky: As Nord Stream 2 not launched yet, Ukraine to actively protect its interests

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD