MP Kozak, most likely, is in Russia now, Medvedchuk in Ukraine – SBU head

Ukrainian parliamentarian from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Taras Kozak, notified of suspicion of high treason, is currently, most likely, in the Russian Federation and does not plan to return to Ukraine, while his colleague from the faction Viktor Medvedchuk is in Ukraine, said head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov.

"Today, if we are talking about Mr. Kozak, he is, according to our information, in the Russian Federation. Temporarily, perhaps, he left the territory of the Russian Federation on vacation, but unfortunately he does not plan to return to Ukraine. As for Viktor Medvedchuk, today his whereabouts are being established, but according to our information, he is in Ukraine, since he entered the territory of Ukraine, it seems to me, on May 8 of this year and has not left Ukraine yet," Bakanov said at a briefing on Tuesday evening.