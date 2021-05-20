Facts

14:49 20.05.2021

Kozak put on wanted list, there is court decision on his detention for choosing preventive measure – PGO

The court gave permission to detain Taras Kozak, member of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction, who is suspected of complicity in high treason and attempted plunder of national resources in the occupied Crimea.

"The Pechersky District Court granted the request of the SBU investigator, agreed by the Prosecutor General, and allowed the arrest of the member of parliament of Ukraine for the purpose of bringing him to participate in the consideration of the motion for the application of a preventive measure for him. Prosecutors and investigators will ask the court to place the suspect in custody with the alternative of paying a bail of UAH 300 million," the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said on Thursday.

Kozak was also put on the wanted list by the Security Service of Ukraine.

