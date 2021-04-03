SBI opens criminal proceeding on high treason of Medvedchuk, Kozak – MP Honcharenko

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened a criminal proceeding on high treason of MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak (the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary faction), MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (the European Solidarity faction) has said.

"I received this information from the Prosecutor General's Office in response to my statement about the commission of actions by Medvedchuk and Kozak falling under Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason). My statement was attached to the materials of criminal proceedings that are already being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI)," Honcharenko wrote in his Telegram channel, attaching a screenshot of the letter signed by First Deputy Prosecutor General Roman Hovda.

The MP recalled that his statement "concerns the statements of Medvedchuk (including in combination with the actions committed by his party member Taras Kozak) in an interview with the Russian propaganda RT TV channel. There, Medvedchuk commented on issues related to the introduction of NSDC sanctions against Kozak, as well as the cancellation of licenses of 112 Ukraine, ZIK and NewsOne. Then he made a number of statements that can be interpreted as high treason," Honcharenko wrote.

As reported, on February 2, 2021, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the introduction of sanctions against MP of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Taras Kozak, as well as eight limited liability companies. The sanctions in fact locked operations of three TV channels – 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK affiliated with one of the leaders of the Opposition Platform - For Life Viktor Medvedchuk.