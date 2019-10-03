Ex-deputy secretary of NSDC Danilov appointed its secretary – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Oleksiy Danilov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), dismissing him from the post of the Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Relevant decrees No. 733/2019 and No. 732/2019 dated October 3 were published on the official website of the head of the Ukrainian state on Thursday.

On July 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Oleksiy Danilov as Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

"To appoint Danilov Oleksiy Myacheslavovych as deputy secretary of the NSDC," the presidential decree of July 23, 2019, published on the head of state's website, says.

According to information from open sources, Danilov headed the Luhansk regional state administration in 2005. He was also Ukraine's parliamentarian of the 5th convocation (from May 2006 to November 2007).