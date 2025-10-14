President appoints AFU Dpty Chief Ostriansky as NSDC First Dpty Secretary, succeeding Khomchak – decrees

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Yevheniy Ostriansky to the position of First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), dismissing Ruslan Khomchak from this position.

Ostriansky has held the position of Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) since May 24, 2025.

Relevant decree No. 780/2025 has been published on Tuesday on the official web portal of the President of Ukraine.

"To appoint Yevheniy Viktorovych Ostriansky as First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the decree reads.

By another decree, Zelenskyy dismissed Ruslan Khomchak from the position of the NSDC First Deputy Secretary.

Relevant decree No. 779/2025 has been published on Tuesday on the official web portal of the President of Ukraine.

"To dismiss Ruslan Borysovych Khomchak from the position of First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the decree reads.

According to the information on the AFU website, Ostriansky is a career officer who has passed all levels of service from platoon commander to deputy head of the Department of Militar and Strategic Analysis of the AFU Main Operational Directorate. Later, he held the following positions: head of the Department of Military and Strategic Analysis of Main Operational Directorate of AFU General Staff; deputy head of the AFU Main Operational Directorate; head of the AFU Main Department of Defense Planning.

Since May 24, 2025, he has served the Deputy Chief of the AFU General Staff.

As reported by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, Ostriansky is a specialist in strategic planning and defense management.

"Yevhen Ostriansky is an officer with over 30 years of military service experience, a specialist in strategic planning and defense management. In the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Mr. Ostriansky will be responsible for the military block of issues: coordinating all issues with the Security and Defense Forces sector to strengthen our army, as well as coordinating and preparing meetings of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters," Umerov said in Telegram on Tuesday.

In July, Ostriansky was part of the delegation for negotiations with Russia in Istanbul, led by Umerov.