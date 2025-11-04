NSDC Secretary discusses security and economic cooperation with Japanese Ambassador

Photo: https://t.me/umerov_rustem

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Rustem Umerov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Masashi Nakagome discussed issues of security, humanitarian demining, and economic recovery.

"We discussed further cooperation in the areas of security and economic recovery. Japan is one of the largest providers of budgetary support to Ukraine. Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, Japan has provided Ukraine with over $12 billion in financial, humanitarian, and technical assistance. Special attention was paid to cooperation in humanitarian demining — Japan remains a key partner in this area," Umerov wrote on Telegram Tuesday following the meeting.

He thanked the Japanese government and people "for their solidarity and concrete solutions that are helping our country survive and recover."