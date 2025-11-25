Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:02 25.11.2025

Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against 56 vessels linked to illegal Ukrainian food exports in 2022-2025

1 min read
Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against 56 vessels linked to illegal Ukrainian food exports in 2022-2025

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions against 56 sea vessels that illegally entered the ports of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia and exported Ukrainian food products in 2022-2025.

Relevant decree No. 860/2025 of November 25 was published on the website of the President’s Office on Tuesday.

Tags: #sanctions #zelenskyy #nsdc

MORE ABOUT

18:03 25.11.2025
Merz: We seek quick ceasefire, just and durable peace for Ukraine

Merz: We seek quick ceasefire, just and durable peace for Ukraine

17:23 25.11.2025
Starmer talks with Zelenskyy before meeting of Coalition of Willing

Starmer talks with Zelenskyy before meeting of Coalition of Willing

15:39 25.11.2025
Zelenskyy updates Merz on new steps toward ending war

Zelenskyy updates Merz on new steps toward ending war

10:06 25.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Russians launch 22 missiles of various types and over 460 drones, 4 drones fligh into Moldova and Romania

Zelenskyy: Russians launch 22 missiles of various types and over 460 drones, 4 drones fligh into Moldova and Romania

21:11 24.11.2025
Nawrocki invites Zelenskyy to Warsaw

Nawrocki invites Zelenskyy to Warsaw

20:18 24.11.2025
Zelenskyy discusses progress of negotiations in Geneva with Spanish PM

Zelenskyy discusses progress of negotiations in Geneva with Spanish PM

18:56 24.11.2025
Govt prepares decision to reduce price of natural gas for cogeneration plants – Zelenskyy

Govt prepares decision to reduce price of natural gas for cogeneration plants – Zelenskyy

18:56 24.11.2025
Svyrydenko, majority faction MPs will agree on candidates for positions of justice and energy ministers – Zelenskyy

Svyrydenko, majority faction MPs will agree on candidates for positions of justice and energy ministers – Zelenskyy

15:27 24.11.2025
Zelenskyy expecting full report on Geneva negotiations this evening

Zelenskyy expecting full report on Geneva negotiations this evening

13:26 24.11.2025
Zelenskyy briefs Costa on the progress of Geneva peace plan talks

Zelenskyy briefs Costa on the progress of Geneva peace plan talks

HOT NEWS

White House: Several delicate, but not insurmountable details require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, USA

NATO Deputy Secretary General arrives in Kyiv, holds talks with Sybiha

NABU chief blames big corruption on dependent law enforcers, urges action on Prosecutor General

Death toll in Kyiv after latest Russian attack rises to 7 - Klitscho

Corruption in Ukraine's energy sector is systemic, long-standing – NABU/SAPO

LATEST

Ukraine's Health Ministry begins developing technical solutions for depersonalized disability assessments — Dpty Health Minister

Industry now top priority in trade talks with EU – Deputy PM Kachka

White House: Several delicate, but not insurmountable details require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, USA

Talks between USA, Russian delegations on peaceful settlement in Ukraine proceed successfully – Driscoll’s aide

NATO Deputy Secretary General arrives in Kyiv, holds talks with Sybiha

NovaSklo, IFC begin partnership to build Ukraine's first float glass plant

Document forgery, outdated paper files among biggest challenges for digital disability assessment system — Dpty Health Minister

Ukraine's court overturns decision to transfer Borivazh grain terminal to asset recovery agency

Svyrydenko thanks French President's special envoy for his contribution to helping Ukraine

Ukraine agrees with USA mainly on terms of potential peace agreement – media

AD
AD