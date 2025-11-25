16:02 25.11.2025
Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against 56 vessels linked to illegal Ukrainian food exports in 2022-2025
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions against 56 sea vessels that illegally entered the ports of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia and exported Ukrainian food products in 2022-2025.
Relevant decree No. 860/2025 of November 25 was published on the website of the President’s Office on Tuesday.