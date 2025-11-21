Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:34 21.11.2025

Supreme Court considers Poroshenko's lawsuit regarding NSDC sanctions

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/11/21

Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko considers the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions against him due to the involvement of NSDC members in corruption deals to be illegal, the EuroSolidarity website reported.

During a meeting of the Board of Judges of the Cassation Administrative Court of the Supreme Court, where his lawsuit to lift the sanctions is being considered, Poroshenko stressed that the authorities used the NSDC as a tool for political repression against the opposition, and emphasized that the sanctions were adopted in a hurry, without proper documents, some of which were submitted retroactively, and others were falsified.

Poroshenko's lawyers emphasize that the authorities did not provide explanations for the urgency of imposing sanctions, and the president's representatives acknowledged making "technical amendments" to the already signed decree.

As reported by lawyer Ilya Novikov, the documents do not explain why sanctions were urgently imposed against the leader of Eurosolidarity within a few hours, the lawyer called some of the documents provided by the defendants falsified. Representatives of the authorities in the closed part of the court session stated that the sanctions against Poroshenko were imposed for educational purposes. The Supreme Court continues to consider Poroshenko's lawsuit to cancel Zelenskyy's decree on sanctions. Representatives of diplomatic missions, journalists and people's deputies are present at the session. Earlier, the court examined documents marked "for official use" and heard the arguments of the parties.

Tags: #novikov #poroshenko #nsdc

