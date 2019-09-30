Jewish New Year in Ukraine celebrated by more than 30,000 Hasidic pilgrims

More than 30,000 pilgrims have arrived in the town of Uman, Cherkasy region, to celebrate the 5,780th Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah), which is celebrated from the evening of September 29 to the evening of October 1.

"Over the past day, border guards registered 5,193 Hasidim pilgrims who were entering Ukraine to visit Uman ... Since the pilgrims arrived (since September 6), border guards registered more than 30,100 pilgrims to enter Ukraine. Pilgrims began to arrive in large numbers from September 25," the website of the State Border Service of Ukraine reported.

The department noted that from October 1, believers will begin to return home, the most massive departure is expected from October 2 to October 4.