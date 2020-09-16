Cabinet closes Novi Yarylovychi entry-exit checkpoint on border with Belarus, where Hasidic pilgrims stay

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has supported the closure of the Novi Yarylovychi entry-exit

checkpoint on the border with Belarus in Chernihiv region, the press service of the Interior Ministry said, citing its head Arsen Avakov.

"The relevant decision was adopted today, September 16, during a government meeting. Such restrictive measures have been introduced due to the spread of coronavirus [COVID-19] disease," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said that Hasidic pilgrims, who do not stop trying to get to Ukraine, are on the Novi Yarylovychi entry-exit checkpoint now. "People are provided with food and medicine," the ministry said.