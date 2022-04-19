Facts

10:20 19.04.2022

Possibility of crossing state border on internal Ukrainian passports extended - State Border Guard Service

2 min read
Possibility of crossing state border on internal Ukrainian passports extended - State Border Guard Service

For citizens of Ukraine wishing to cross the state border, the opportunity to do so using their internal passport have been extended, the State Border Guard Service reported.

"The possibility of crossing the border by citizens of Ukraine on internal passports has been extended. This decision was made in view of the situation that is developing on the territory of Ukraine during martial law, when citizens of Ukraine cannot quickly and timely issue a passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad (foreign passport)," a message said on the agency's Facebook page on Monday evening.

The State Border Guard Service stressed that this decision applies to all citizens, regardless of the areas they come from.

The department recalled that children under the age of 16 can leave Ukraine if they have a passport of a citizen of Ukraine or a birth certificate of a child (in the absence of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine).

"In some cases, while staying abroad, there may be an urgent need for a passport, which is determined by the legislation of the countries where our regions plan to be, or when traveling between different countries. Therefore, we advise Ukrainian citizens to take into account different situations and, if possible, issue a passport for themselves even before crossing the border," the statement said.

Tags: #passport #border_service
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:57 27.03.2022
Passenger traffic on western section of border jumps by 15% on March 26 - Border Service

Passenger traffic on western section of border jumps by 15% on March 26 - Border Service

15:52 21.03.2022
Since start of war, almost 400,000 citizens return to Ukraine, most of them are men - Border Service

Since start of war, almost 400,000 citizens return to Ukraine, most of them are men - Border Service

19:57 20.03.2022
Number of those who left Ukraine for EU, Moldova on March 19 remains at level of about 50,000 - Border Service

Number of those who left Ukraine for EU, Moldova on March 19 remains at level of about 50,000 - Border Service

10:11 17.01.2022
Poroshenko passes through passport control

Poroshenko passes through passport control

10:34 01.12.2021
President Zelensky to submit draft law on economic passport of Ukrainian citizen

President Zelensky to submit draft law on economic passport of Ukrainian citizen

11:45 20.03.2021
Zelensky announces introduction of Ukrainian economic passport

Zelensky announces introduction of Ukrainian economic passport

11:42 23.01.2021
More than 11.25 mln Ukrainians travel abroad, 3.4 mln foreigners visit Ukraine in 2020 – Border Guard Service

More than 11.25 mln Ukrainians travel abroad, 3.4 mln foreigners visit Ukraine in 2020 – Border Guard Service

13:17 08.07.2020
UK hands over 10 modern quadcopters to Ukrainian border guards

UK hands over 10 modern quadcopters to Ukrainian border guards

14:46 20.06.2020
Hungary allows foreigners to enter 30-km zone for 24 hours without quarantine, as well as for transit travel – Border Service

Hungary allows foreigners to enter 30-km zone for 24 hours without quarantine, as well as for transit travel – Border Service

14:59 22.05.2020
Checkpoints on Ukraine's border with occupied Crimea to be closed until June 22 - Border Service

Checkpoints on Ukraine's border with occupied Crimea to be closed until June 22 - Border Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No agreed humanitarian corridors for evacuation of population on April 19 – Vereschuk

No matter how many Russian troops driven to Donbas, we to defend ourselves - Zelensky

Sixteen foreign diplomatic missions reopen in Kyiv - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

In Slobozhanske and Donetsk operational areas, aggressor intensify offensive and assault actions in some directions - AFU General Staff

Zelensky gives EU ambassador completed questionnaire for Ukraine to receive EU candidate status

LATEST

No agreed humanitarian corridors for evacuation of population on April 19 – Vereschuk

No matter how many Russian troops driven to Donbas, we to defend ourselves - Zelensky

Sixteen foreign diplomatic missions reopen in Kyiv - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

During day, Ukrainian air defense destroys seven air targets of invaders - Command of Air Forces

USA plans to reopen its embassy in Kyiv - White House

There can be no impunity for war crimes, EU supports work of ICC – Borrell

Italian Parliament supports arms supplies to Ukraine almost unanimously

Danger of Russian sea, airborne landings in southern Ukraine remains, along with danger of missile and bomb strikes across country – Zaluzhny

In Slobozhanske and Donetsk operational areas, aggressor intensify offensive and assault actions in some directions - AFU General Staff

More than 105,000 residents of the region, Mariupol residents evacuated to Zaporizhia

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD