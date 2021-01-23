Facts

11:42 23.01.2021

More than 11.25 mln Ukrainians travel abroad, 3.4 mln foreigners visit Ukraine in 2020 – Border Guard Service

2 min read
More than 11.25 mln Ukrainians travel abroad, 3.4 mln foreigners visit Ukraine in 2020 – Border Guard Service

Last year, despite the quarantine, more than 11.250 million Ukrainian citizens were able to get abroad, they traveled to 123 countries of the world.

According to the State Border Service of Ukraine, the most visited were three countries bordering on Ukraine: in the first place Poland about 4 million visitors, in the second Hungary with 1.635 million visitors and the third is the Russian Federation with 1 million Ukrainian visitors.

Last year's leaders included Turkey as well, which was visited by 965,000 Ukrainians and Egypt with 730,000 visitors.

Quite a large number of Ukrainians traveled to Romania more than 626,000, Belarus 496,000, Slovakia 336,000, Moldova 328,000, Germany 222,000 and the United Arab Emirates 100,000 people.

Austria has also become popular destination for Ukrainians, where 68,000 people traveled in 2020, Italy with almost 60,000 visitors, Spain with 53,500 visitors, Great Britain with 44,500 visitors, Bulgaria with 42,000 visitors, Israel with 41,000, Georgia with 33,600 visitors, Greece with 26,500 visitors, Denmark with 24,000 visitors, Qatar with about 20,000 visitors and the Dominican Republic with 14,500 visitors.

Some 23,000 Ukrainians visited Montenegro, 16,200 visited Croatia and 12,000 Ukrainians traveled to Albania.

Also, for the citizens of Ukraine, Lithuania was popular destination, which was visited by 33,000, Latvia by 19,500, and Finland by almost 10,000 citizens of Ukraine.

At the same time, in 2020, Ukraine was visited by almost 66.7% less foreigners, about 3.4 million people from 192 countries of the world.

Most of all, people came to Ukraine from border countries: citizens of Moldova accounted for 933,000, Belarus for 463,500, Russia for 390,000, Poland for 272,000, Romania for 229,000, and Hungary for 217,000. In addition, citizens of Turkey accounted for 149,000, Germany for 74,000, Israel for 57,000 and the United States for 42,000.

In addition, Ukraine was visited by 34,500 British citizens, about 30,000 citizens of Lithuania, 26,000 from Azerbaijan, more than 25,000 from Italy, 23,000 from India, 22,500 from Georgia, more than 22,000 from Bulgaria, and almost 21,000 from Serbia.

From such countries as the Czech Republic, Latvia, China, Egypt, Uzbekistan and Armenia, from 10,000 to 20,000 travelers visited Ukraine.

The overwhelming majority of foreigners were in Ukraine for private and tourist purposes, and 70,000 people traveled through our country in transit.

Tags: #border_service #travel #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:23 23.01.2021
Ukraine records 4,928 new COVID-19 cases per day, 13,138 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 4,928 new COVID-19 cases per day, 13,138 people recovered – Stepanov

10:57 22.01.2021
Ukraine joins joint pledge of some WTO members on export prohibitions and restrictions

Ukraine joins joint pledge of some WTO members on export prohibitions and restrictions

10:12 22.01.2021
Daily COVID-19 count tops 5,000 in Ukraine again, 225 medical workers contract virus

Daily COVID-19 count tops 5,000 in Ukraine again, 225 medical workers contract virus

09:30 22.01.2021
Ukrainian-Saudi working group for development of trade, investment in agriculture of Ukraine begins work

Ukrainian-Saudi working group for development of trade, investment in agriculture of Ukraine begins work

11:42 21.01.2021
We plan to bring strategic partnership with United States to new level of trust in 2021 – Kuleba

We plan to bring strategic partnership with United States to new level of trust in 2021 – Kuleba

09:31 21.01.2021
Ukraine records 5,583 new COVID-19 cases per day, 13,981 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 5,583 new COVID-19 cases per day, 13,981 people recovered – Stepanov

15:48 20.01.2021
Tourism industry of Ukraine loses about UAH 60 bln in 2020 – expert

Tourism industry of Ukraine loses about UAH 60 bln in 2020 – expert

15:10 20.01.2021
Ukraine intends to agree with KfW on EUR 36.5 mln financing to develop social infrastructure

Ukraine intends to agree with KfW on EUR 36.5 mln financing to develop social infrastructure

12:34 20.01.2021
Ukraine still has chances to receive IMF tranche in Q1 2021 – BofA

Ukraine still has chances to receive IMF tranche in Q1 2021 – BofA

12:28 20.01.2021
Ukraine to attract legal advisor to defend country in intl arbitration involving Chinese investors of Motor Sich

Ukraine to attract legal advisor to defend country in intl arbitration involving Chinese investors of Motor Sich

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU prevents murder of security officer, current agency's employee detained

Ukraine records 4,928 new COVID-19 cases per day, 13,138 people recovered – Stepanov

It is needed to adopt new law on lustration according to UN standards for de-occupied territories – Reznikov

Bill on state policy of transition period is framework – Reznikov

Videoconference of Normandy Four leaders' advisors postponed due to tragedy in Kharkiv – source

LATEST

SBU prevents murder of security officer, current agency's employee detained

Bill on state policy of transitional period provides for introduction of institute for convalidation of documents received in occupied territories – Reznikov

Chinese Sinovac Biotech authorizes Lekhim to act on behalf of it in Ukraine for five years – Health Ministry

It is needed to adopt new law on lustration according to UN standards for de-occupied territories – Reznikov

Zelensky calls for comprehensive approach to social services for care of elderly

Tikhanovskaya wants sanctions expanded against Minsk

We abandon concept of collaborator in bill on state policy for transition period – Reznikov

Bill on state policy of transition period is framework – Reznikov

G7 Ambassadors expect transparent selection of SAPO head, independence of anti-corruption agencies

Videoconference of Normandy Four leaders' advisors postponed due to tragedy in Kharkiv – source

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD