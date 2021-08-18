Facts

17:02 18.08.2021

About 50,000 Hasidim expected to arrive in Uman for celebration of Rosh Hashanah – National Police

According to the National Police of Ukraine, about 50,000 Hasidic pilgrims may arrive in Uman in 2021 to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, Head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko said at a meeting with Israeli Ambassador Michael Brodsky.

"And now our main task is to make the guests feel safe. We have full interaction with the Israeli police officers who serve with us in Uman. We will react very quickly and in a timely manner to all events that occur. The National Police and the police of Cherkasy region are now on an enhanced version of the service," Klymenko said, according to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Brodsky, in turn, noted the well-functioning work between the police officers of Ukraine and Israel according to the experience of previous years.

"The Israeli police come here to help, but we understand that you have full responsibility. And thanks to your work and professionalism, we can come to the Rosh Hashanah celebrations every year," the ambassador said.

Klymenko clarified that at the same time the presence of law enforcement officers at airports has been strengthened.

"We are working together with the border and migration service so that people can drop in and celebrate the holiday in safety," he said.

