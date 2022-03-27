Passenger traffic on western section of border jumps by 15% on March 26 - Border Service

Passenger traffic on the western section of the border on March 26 amounted to over 76,000, which is 10,000 or 15% more than the day before, and the main growth was due to an increase in the number of people who entered Ukraine, the State Border Service reported.

According to its data, over 49,000 people crossed the state border from Ukraine to the EU and Moldova on March 26, compared with 45,000 the day before - this is the highest figure in a week.

The agency clarified that Poland accounted for about 61% of those who left, which is slightly below average.

According to the State Border Service, the flow of people entering Ukraine on March 26 jumped to 27,000 after 21,000 the previous day, the highest figure since the start of the war. Including citizens of Ukraine, more than 22,000 entered.

"The vast majority are men who are ready to defend the country. In total, about 442,000 of our compatriots have returned to Ukraine since the beginning of open armed aggression," the State Border Service said.

It recalled that all checkpoints on the western border (except Dzvinkove) operate around the clock.

The State Border Service also reported that over the past day, the number of registered vehicles with humanitarian cargo has also increased significantly - to more than 900 compared to 600-750 during the outgoing week.

According to the UNHCR, as of 13:00 on March 26, a total of 3.78 million people have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war, of whom Poland accepted 2.24 million, Romania and Moldova – 648,250, Hungary – 349,110, Slovakia – 267,700, Russia – 271,250, Belarus – 6,340.