11:03 27.09.2019

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 23 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted 23 attacks on Ukrainian Army positions in Donbas over past day, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On September 26, the armed groups of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire regime 23 times. The enemy fired at the positions of the units of the JFO with 120mm and 82mm mortars banned by the Minsk agreements, as well as the armaments of infantry fighting vehicle, grenade launchers and sniper rifles. As a result of the enemy shelling attacks, one Ukrainian soldier has been injured over the past day," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Friday morning.

The enemy opened fire from proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, cannons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various types, sniper rifles, and small arms. Ukrainian positions near the towns of Krasnohorivka and Maryinka, and the villages of Novohnativka, Vodiane, Pyshchevyk, Novotroyitske, Mykolayivka, Novoluhanske, Luhanske, and Travneve were under attack.

