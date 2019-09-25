Zelensky on future meeting with Trump: The main thing is that U.S. supports Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes that the support of the United States of America is important for Ukraine.

"Indeed, everyone is waiting for me to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. The most important thing is that we all understand that the U.S. supports Ukraine. Not just by means of assistance ... Because we are another country now, we must be powerful, that's why what is important is support, support on geopolitical level, investment support," he said in a video comment following the first bilateral meetings in New York as part of the UN General Assembly, published on the President's Office official page on Facebook.